He has lost his mind

By JT



It seems I am not the only person coming to similar conclusion in my research on the Jews. Genetic research confirmed Jews to be descendants of "haplotype group J" which is Neanderthal. This was confirmed in 1997.

I have looked at skull shapes and Jews skulls are a match for Neanderthal skulls so the question is not a matter of proof, but why is this hidden fact?

We know the earliest instance we can find of the existence of Neanderthals is around 35k years ago, of coarse academia always makes the claim they existed "BEFORE" that time and yet we find them no further back. We have found modern humans as old as 45k years with no indication of Neanderthal infiltration. Jews also have trace of Denosovan DNA to a sizable amount in some groups. So several things come up here, one is that 3 distinct species have been intermixing for thousand's of years proving beyond doubt interspecies mixing is very common. The Denisovans seem to be a bridge between 46 chromosome's and 48 chromosome's of the Denisovans frequent among modern Chinese.

Genetic similarities between Neanderthal and Denisovan may have been the formula to make the inter-species mixing more wide spread than would have been previously possible.

We know also the Neanderthal were extremely hostile to Humans. Further more we are wrongly named "Caucasians" as it was the Neanderthals that originated from the Caucasus mountains, not us.

The modern Neanderthal, or the Jew, is a mixture of primarily Neanderthal, Denisovan and Human DNA and retain their hatred for Humans and evolved into the modern Jew as shysters and liars bent on slander us and guilting us into ruin.

In the map image attached to this article is the genetic map of Neanderthal DNA in the modern world.

In the other images you can see the similarities between known Jews and the Neanderthal skulls shown.

There is also an image of a Human skull with a Neanderthal skull.

Pre-genetic technology research theories suggested we all evolved from one species, but as we know now we did not.

Africans have a large percentage of an unknown genetic group predating their existence that is not present in any other race of Human like species. Therefore it is impossible to believe the long outdated theory of "out of Africa".

And given the largely academically and scientifically concealed information regarding the Jews, we can see clearly they too are a radically different species. The problem with the Jews is they seemed to have continued to hold their hate for our species in a cult like manner through thousands of years.



The Jews interest in the middle east maybe territorial and a matter of revenge.



"Flavius Josephus, the traitorous Jewish general who joined the Romans, bothers to refute it in his surviving writings. Josephus attributes the argument to an Egyptian named Manetho who, in a counter-version to the Book of Exodus, asserted that the Hebrews weren’t led out of Egyptian bondage by Moses. Instead, they were an outcast group of lepers(?), forced to settle together, who were eventually chased out of the country by patriots."



"The fact that these ethnic groups are Neanderthal technically makes them non-human. Being pathologically evil as they are, they love to reverse meanings. According to the Talmud, only Jews are human; non-Jews are lower than animals. What’s more, Orthodox Judaism teaches that this difference extends to the very soul. Chabad Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh stated “Gentile souls are of a completely different and inferior order. They are totally evil, with no redeeming qualities whatsoever…”. Chabad Rabbi Mendel Schneerson further stated “A non-Jewish soul comes from three satanic spheres, while the Jewish soul stems from holiness”. This explains the Jews’ complete lack of empathy toward mankind. History shows that Jews have been the cause of at least 90% of the suffering on this planet throughout recorded history. We are literally witnessing an inter-species war of survival between Neanderthal and Homo Sapiens."



Do they just have a superiority complex built into their DNA or are they just so full of hate they want to be the only species of hominid on the planet?