EXPOSED: MASSIVE EPSTEIN COVERUP! - Prince Andrew Abused Kids! - Kash Patel Flip-Flops

Josh Sigurdson reports on the continuing Jeffrey Epstein coverup as Pam Bondi continues to hold back documentation which Comer actually thinks has been destroyed. The reason? Epstein's ties to Israel.





Jeffrey Epstein was an obvious Mossad blackmail agent gathering videos of the most powerful people with children. After President Donald Trump initially claimed that the so-called "Epstein Files" would be released on day one, 108 days later we've seen nothing but redacted documents.





Now FBI Director Kash Patel claims he thinks Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in prison. It's obvious that the administration is walking itself back and exposing themselves as compromised.





Meanwhile, James O'Keefe teased major announcement saying he was at risk of being killed for releasing his latest at O'Keefe Media Group (OMG).





While the video of royal family insider John Bryan saying that Prince Andrew met with Epstein and was "f*cking underage girls" is certainly important to have on tape, pretty much everything said had already been reported on and exposed by the late Virginia Giuffre.





Epstein survivor Juliette Rose Bryant called out O'Keefe saying, "Why are you making people wait 7 days to hear information that Virginia Giuffre shared 8 years ago? You fear for your life? Virginia Giuffre is now dead. I hope Part 2 is better..."





Epstein wasn't the only blackmail agent for the government and these operations continue. The coverup is obvious.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





