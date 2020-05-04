Hypnosis - Have They Hypnotized You? How To Break It's Power!

Hypnosis - explained from the true spiritual perspective from the Authorized King James Bible. These deep truths have been hidden from the masses. Sharon Mulkey teaches about the dangers of Hypnosis in this great rare video. Get up to date Books, MP3's, and DVD's by Sharon and her husband Pastor Montey Mulkey from The West Coast Church Of Deliverance, WCCD, https://wccd.com/ Check out our other Spiritual videos:

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