Knesset boss praises annual US $3.8B to Israel as ‘good investment’
America First as it is? Knesset boss praises annual US $3.8B to Israel as ‘good investment’ 

💬 “For the 3.8 billion [dollars] America pays annually to Israel, it gets a return of estimated of 45 billion,” Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said.

He added that “many in the world would want access to Israeli know-how, technologies, intelligence, but America gets it first and this is the nature” of the US–Israeli alliance.

An attempt by the Israel lobby to rebrand hefty American aid?

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
