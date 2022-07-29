Mossberg MC2c Optics Ready: AmbGun's Preferred 9mm CCW

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MC2c with a the Zev Technologies optics cut adds red dot long range accuracy to its high grip ratio excellent point shooting capablilities. Combined with a standard picatinny rail, a safe takedown system, and DLC coated slide makes this a premium, if sleeper, pistol.
Links
AmbGun Mossberg Pistol Page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mossberg
Shield Sights RMSc/SMSc
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/red-dot-sights
Point Shooting
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/point-shooting
MantisX Training Aid
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite
MCARBO Trigger Spring Kit
https://www.mcarbo.com/mossberg-mc1sc-/-mc2c-trigger-spring-kit.aspx
MCARBO Trigger Video
https://youtu.be/fN_IUJCdpVs
TRUGLO Pistol-Tec Magnetic Armorer's Block Pistol-Tec Magnetic Armorer's Block
https://amzn.to/3oeHA02
Wheeler Roll Pin Install Tool Kit with Trigger Install Tool, Punches, Brass/Polymer Hammer
https://amzn.to/3cskoc8
ZEV Technologies
https://www.zevtechnologies.com
Bloody Hands Testing
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/bloodyhandstesting
Gain of Function
https://www.ambgun.com/verboten/gain-of-function
Applegate Grip Ratio
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/point-shooting#h.tklkrfmi5gr3
Mossberg Safe Takedown System
https://youtu.be/9xtKF7VXntc
9mm Pistol Spreadsheet Shootout - Current Assets vs Current Liabilities
https://youtu.be/2L5KVd0pqso
Manual Safety Not Guaranteed - It'll Get You Killed?
https://youtu.be/uxblE3AvjFA
Pistol Rounds per Size and Weight spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1bBQbxr-yWSGhT5Y3LJBkOmrwYl5AFu_jpH0tAA_DaCw/edit?usp=sharing
Chapters
0:00 Previous Models
0:48 Trigger
3:16 MantisX Scores
4:24 Sighting Systems
7:27 STS
8:26 Capacity
9:06 DLC
9:45 Serrations
10:46 Mag Release
12:17 Accessory Rail
13:07 Point Shooting
13:59 Landing Points
14:37 G-Wrap
15:34 Made in TX
16:21 Slide Rattle
16:36 Plastic Clip
16:57 Crossbolt Safety
18:57 Grip Texture
19:17 Reliability
19:48 Assets vs Liabilities
21:02 vs Glock 48
22:10 vs P365XL