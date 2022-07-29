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Mossberg MC2c Optics Ready: AmbGun's Preferred 9mm CCW
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222 views • July 29, 2022

MC2c with a the Zev Technologies optics cut adds red dot long range accuracy to its high grip ratio excellent point shooting capablilities. Combined with a standard picatinny rail, a safe takedown system, and DLC coated slide makes this a premium, if sleeper, pistol.


Links


AmbGun Mossberg Pistol Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mossberg


Shield Sights RMSc/SMSc

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/red-dot-sights


Point Shooting

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/point-shooting


MantisX Training Aid

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite


MCARBO Trigger Spring Kit

https://www.mcarbo.com/mossberg-mc1sc-/-mc2c-trigger-spring-kit.aspx


MCARBO Trigger Video

https://youtu.be/fN_IUJCdpVs


TRUGLO Pistol-Tec Magnetic Armorer's Block Pistol-Tec Magnetic Armorer's Block

https://amzn.to/3oeHA02


Wheeler Roll Pin Install Tool Kit with Trigger Install Tool, Punches, Brass/Polymer Hammer

https://amzn.to/3cskoc8


ZEV Technologies

https://www.zevtechnologies.com


Bloody Hands Testing

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/bloodyhandstesting


Gain of Function

https://www.ambgun.com/verboten/gain-of-function


Applegate Grip Ratio

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/point-shooting#h.tklkrfmi5gr3


Mossberg Safe Takedown System

https://youtu.be/9xtKF7VXntc


9mm Pistol Spreadsheet Shootout - Current Assets vs Current Liabilities

https://youtu.be/2L5KVd0pqso


Manual Safety Not Guaranteed - It'll Get You Killed?

https://youtu.be/uxblE3AvjFA


Pistol Rounds per Size and Weight spreadsheet

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1bBQbxr-yWSGhT5Y3LJBkOmrwYl5AFu_jpH0tAA_DaCw/edit?usp=sharing




Chapters

0:00 Previous Models

0:48 Trigger

3:16 MantisX Scores

4:24 Sighting Systems

7:27 STS

8:26 Capacity

9:06 DLC

9:45 Serrations

10:46 Mag Release

12:17 Accessory Rail

13:07 Point Shooting

13:59 Landing Points

14:37 G-Wrap

15:34 Made in TX

16:21 Slide Rattle

16:36 Plastic Clip

16:57 Crossbolt Safety

18:57 Grip Texture

19:17 Reliability

19:48 Assets vs Liabilities

21:02 vs Glock 48

22:10 vs P365XL

Keywords
9mmmossbergmc2crmscshield sights
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