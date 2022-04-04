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Time is Up For The Devil And Humanity ( Mark of the Beast) see description
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33 views • April 04, 2022
What I wrote is too much to fit here so you can read it on my page link here, If it is still there as Im censored..
https://fb.watch/caE59uONwE/
Using my son's laptop. It is like taking lollipop from a child; he wants it back before I even finish ask to use it but Im trying to get in early morning or when he is asleep. he had disabled the mic so hopefully I can do voice video of some sort.
https://fb.watch/caE59uONwE/
Using my son's laptop. It is like taking lollipop from a child; he wants it back before I even finish ask to use it but Im trying to get in early morning or when he is asleep. he had disabled the mic so hopefully I can do voice video of some sort.
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