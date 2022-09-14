YOUNG HEARTS Part 22 – Excess Mortality Skyrocketing - Mainstream Media Silent

Excess mortality numbers are increasing at an astounding rate. Young people are dying of ‘unexplained’ illnesses. At any other time in history (and if the MSM wasn’t part of the charade), alarm bells would have gone off loudly and frantically. The mainstream media would have had showcased ‘excess mortality’ as their prime-time topic every day for the last 12 months and had countless experts weighing in on the possible causes. Journalists would have been on the front line of investigations. Yet there is not just no mention of what could be causing the excess deaths. There is no mention of excess deaths AT ALL.

Mirrored - checkur6

