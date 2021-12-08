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MARK STEEL- People Are AFRAID of TRUTH IN UK, I was BANNED FROM SPEAKING - Mark Steel 5G Weapons
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162 views • December 08, 2021
MARK STEEL- People Are AFRAID of TRUTH IN UK, I was BANNED FROM SPEAKING - Mark Steel 5G Weapons Expert was asked to do a talk in York however when he arrived he was told they didnt want him to do the talk as he SCARES PEOPLE WITH THE THINGS HE SAYS? What hang on I though it was a truth movement? Is the purpose of these rallies not to wake people up? Or is it to just tell them what they already KNOW & Keep them on the WHEEL - Such a shame he didnt mention who invited him to do the talk and then back tracked and said NO!
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