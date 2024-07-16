In The Land of Egypt (Part One)!!!

What I want to focus on is how the devil will mix just enough truth with many lies, or much truth with small lies, who will also distort the truth. And if you don’t have intimate knowledge of God’s Word, you may bind yourselves to curses, demons, aliens and worse, while defiling yourselves.

Two things the Holy Spirit kept speaking to me is that spirits are transferable, and that some things are even made of human bones, even flesh. And people will take and bring these items into their homes. Even as they allow people to speak over their lives, not understanding what is being said in the native tongues.