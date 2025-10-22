BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - October 22 2025 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1484 followers
78 views • 2 days ago

October 22, 2025

rt.com


Our top story. Russia's armed forces have conducted strategic nuclear drills on land, sea and air. President Vladimir Putin oversaw the drills, which included submarines and strategic bombers. Hungary slams Poland for double standards amid Warsaw's threats to arrest Vladimir Putin on an ICC warrant if he flies over Poland on his way to meet with Trump in Budapest. New Delhi officially confirms to RT that India's central Bank is actively taking steps to bypass the dollar and allow trade settlements in national currencies.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


