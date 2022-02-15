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GOING TO OTTAWA (A chat with Mrs X about the emergency act implementation)
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100 views • February 15, 2022
A chat with Mrs X who was in Ottawa last week is hoping to get beac there as am I. We ALL need to support the truckers by being boots on the ground!
We chat about what Justin just did by enacting the "Emergency measures act" which is the new version of the "War measures act" and is now targeting protesters bank accounts and making them into "domestic terrorists" because he lacks the testicles to chat with them in person
You can support us by donating to:
etransfer for Elle's Place
[email protected]
Paypal link
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
Donate to Mrs X at:
[email protected]
We chat about what Justin just did by enacting the "Emergency measures act" which is the new version of the "War measures act" and is now targeting protesters bank accounts and making them into "domestic terrorists" because he lacks the testicles to chat with them in person
You can support us by donating to:
etransfer for Elle's Place
[email protected]
Paypal link
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
Donate to Mrs X at:
[email protected]
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