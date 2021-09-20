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"Pandemic Numbers Only Started When the Vaccines Started Rolling Out" - John O'Looney
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101 views • September 20, 2021
Milton Keynes Family Funeral Services
https://www.mkffs.co.uk/
John O'Looney's direct email:
[email protected]
John shares the details of what he is seeing in the UK and the numbers. His story is morbid but what isn't in the last 19ths.
Definitely worth listening to what he has observed being at 'the end of the line'.
Please mirror/share this video everywhere
Credit The Crowhouse
http://thecrowhouse.com
https://www.mkffs.co.uk/
John O'Looney's direct email:
[email protected]
John shares the details of what he is seeing in the UK and the numbers. His story is morbid but what isn't in the last 19ths.
Definitely worth listening to what he has observed being at 'the end of the line'.
Please mirror/share this video everywhere
Credit The Crowhouse
http://thecrowhouse.com
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