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Lieutenant General Flynn (Retired) - Another Psyop? [21.12.2021]
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71 views • December 23, 2021
Does General Flynn still support Trump?
- and 5G?
- And Operation Warpspeed?
- And the 'Vax'?
- And the Booster?
- What about all the Pedophiles?
I couldd go on... WHy does Riccardo Bosi not ask theese questions?
--
Trump asked for Flynn’s resignation because of a lack of trust. https://youtu.be/xfZalz3nZMA
Is Flynn a high level member of the Masonic lodge?
Why did Flynn say a demonic new age prayer in an American Christian church?
What is Flynn’s motivation?
Political aspirations?
Do your research.
--
Donald Trump are also a SATANIST - Confirmed by his own Words... Again... [21.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xtbaWwJGuCRP/
You Should Have Known.... Satanic Trump 'I am a Snake' 'Warpspeed' 'Omicron' 'Drako' 'Dragon'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6hjCejZn3lVa/
Trump Is Now Pushing the Booster, He's Not on Our Side, No One Is Coming to Save You...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mP3FkDMyQQgx/
--
Rumble — 22 December 2021
General Flynn was National Security Advisor to President Donald J Trump and previously he was the director of the Defence Intelligence Agency.
General Flynn and Riccardo Bosi discuss past and current affairs in the US and Australia.
AustraliaOne Party
Published December 21, 2021
2,547 Views
https://rumble.com/vr7fic-australiaone-party-lieutenant-general-retired-flynn-speaks-with-riccardo-bo.html
https://rumble.com/c/AustraliaOneParty
--
Videos of the Month
Videos sourced throughout the world
2320 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HSZIy5z3kMxw/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/videos-of-the-month/
- and 5G?
- And Operation Warpspeed?
- And the 'Vax'?
- And the Booster?
- What about all the Pedophiles?
I couldd go on... WHy does Riccardo Bosi not ask theese questions?
--
Trump asked for Flynn’s resignation because of a lack of trust. https://youtu.be/xfZalz3nZMA
Is Flynn a high level member of the Masonic lodge?
Why did Flynn say a demonic new age prayer in an American Christian church?
What is Flynn’s motivation?
Political aspirations?
Do your research.
--
Donald Trump are also a SATANIST - Confirmed by his own Words... Again... [21.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xtbaWwJGuCRP/
You Should Have Known.... Satanic Trump 'I am a Snake' 'Warpspeed' 'Omicron' 'Drako' 'Dragon'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6hjCejZn3lVa/
Trump Is Now Pushing the Booster, He's Not on Our Side, No One Is Coming to Save You...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mP3FkDMyQQgx/
--
Rumble — 22 December 2021
General Flynn was National Security Advisor to President Donald J Trump and previously he was the director of the Defence Intelligence Agency.
General Flynn and Riccardo Bosi discuss past and current affairs in the US and Australia.
AustraliaOne Party
Published December 21, 2021
2,547 Views
https://rumble.com/vr7fic-australiaone-party-lieutenant-general-retired-flynn-speaks-with-riccardo-bo.html
https://rumble.com/c/AustraliaOneParty
--
Videos of the Month
Videos sourced throughout the world
2320 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HSZIy5z3kMxw/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/videos-of-the-month/
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