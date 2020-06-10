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10/06/2020 -- Global Earthquake Update -- Major unrest -- Volcanoes hit + hot spots as plate shifts
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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130 views • October 06, 2020
Things are definitely moving (seismically speaking). As seen on the tremor map from the PNSN, and the hot spots showing up matching the craton edge.

Fire hot spot placemarks for google earth here: https://fsapps.nwcg.gov/googleearth.p...

Tremors on the West coast : https://pnsn.org/tremor/

Hot spots across the craton edge and flare offs at oil wells: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...

It cannot be overlooked any more!!! We must keep track of, make note of the hot spots at each earthquake location..... we must keep track of the EXPLOSIONS next to the tremor locations (not dismiss as human made blasts).

The laccoliths at the locations also cannot be ignored, nor can we ignore the earthquakes at each volcanic location which has been drilled.

NOR can we ignore the earthquakes at the ancient volcanoes (todays example is Black Butte cone in North California) All the activity directly at several ancient volcanoes all in the same day.

If any of these points are ignored any more, it is irresponsible on the part of professionals and researchers.

If you missed last nights hot spot event which took place.. see the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUqqD...

Only one thing can cause earthquakes and hot spots to appear at the same time, while it also causes explosions and tremors on the West coast in the Juan De Fuca, while also causing volcanoes down the West coast to move seismically, while simultaneously releasing heat in pockets across the craton edge all the way to the East coast IN A SINGLE DAYS TIME....

That one thing would be a full plate shift taking place across all of Laurentia (North America).

Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q

24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
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