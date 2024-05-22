Russian Su-25 Attack Aircraft from the 11th Air Force and Air Defense Army cover the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Vremevsky sector

Su-25 attack aircraft from the 11th Air Force and Air Defense Army cover the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Vremevsky sector of the front with salvoes of 122-mm S-13 NARs.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.