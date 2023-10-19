Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MEP Christine Anderson takes a stand against WEF. Tear down the Great Reset!
channel image
GalacticStorm
2156 Subscribers
Shop now
244 views
Published 19 hours ago

The globalists wanted a fight. Well, they got their fight. We will not comply. We will not be quiet. We are forever changed by the events over the past 3 years.

This is no longer a battle of left vs. right; this is a battle of good vs. evil. Which side are you on: We the people, or the globalist misanthropists?

German MEP Christine Anderson @AndersonAfDMdEP is prepared to tear down the 'Great Reset' agenda limb by limb.

Joined by Ivan Sinčić and Dr. Tess Lawrie, MEP Anderson is bringing the fight straight to Trudeau, in a tour to five North American cities. This is your chance to meet MEP Anderson and rally with like-minded individuals who value freedom.

Keywords
euwefgreat resetmep christine anderson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket