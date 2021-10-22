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Attorney Marc Victor, Cofounder of Live and Let Live Human Rights Group | FreedomFest 2021
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20 views • October 22, 2021
Marc Victor is the cofounder of Attorneys For Freedom and the human rights group Live and Let Live. Mr. Victor and his attorneys are fighting COVID tyranny at the local, state and national levels, including lawsuits against vaccine mandates and other abuses introduced under falsely assumed “emergency powers.” He was interviewed by Bill Jasper, senior editor for The New American magazine, at FreedomFest 2021 in Rapid City, South Dakota on July 22, 2021.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
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