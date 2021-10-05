Prepping in suburban areas? How to handle a less-than-ideal location.

Preppers: If you live in a suburban area, or really anywhere with good sun exposure, then your house might be perfect for solar panels. This is a brand new subdivision that's ideal for solar, look at those rooflines, no big trees hanging over the roof.



www.powur.com/michael.miller - for a free estimate



336. 777. 6002 for more information call or text



If you have a house like this, you can reduce your power bills by 90% with solar panels. There are all kinds of government rebates and incentives to help you get started, and after it's done you will save thousands of dollars every year, it's a great investment. That's why millions of homeowners are installing rooftop and ground-mounted solar arrays.

this is a safe hedge against inflation and the rising cost of utilities.



Your local power company doesn't care about you or your family,

those greedy monopolies raise the rates every year, even when the economy is terrible.



Most people have tree shade all over the place. If you have trees all over your property, it can be a dangerous hazard that leads to an expensive and dangerous disaster. When trees hanging over a house like this, it also leads to more pest problems with roaches and squirrels.



The small amount of shade that trees provide

is nothing compared to the risk of wildfire, hurricanes, or a severe winter storm that knocks a tree down right into your bedroom in the middle of the night.



We are now hiring: work from home, nationwide, 1099 flexibility with a great company.



Why are millions of Americans switching to solar? It's all about the savings. Don't waste thousands of dollars with the utility company every year, you can own a system that pays for itself over and over again. Protect your retirement plans and hedge against inflation, and the rising cost of utilities. Let's talk. We serve 20 states and growing, as the largest, fastest-growing solar installer in America.



www.powur.com/michael.miller - for a free estimate



336. 777. 6002 for more information call or text