Μέση Ανατολή, μία ιστορική αναδρομή.
ELLHNOKRATIA
Ομιλία του Αρχηγού της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών, Ανδρέα Πετρόπουλου, για την τραγική κατάσταση του Παλαιστινιακού λαού στην μέση Ανατολή και τα εγκλήματα κατά της ανθρωπότητας από τους εβραίους. Στα πρόθυρα ενός ανέφικτου πολέμου, αποκαλύπτονται σκοπιμότητες και η αλήθεια.

Keywords
hellasellinokratialakip

