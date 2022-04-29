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"THIS WILL SUCK !!!!" - Foreign Press Center Briefing - U.S.A. "DECLARATION of the FUTURE of the INTERNET" - 042822
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70 views • April 29, 2022
Found this video here at: Defense Flash News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CJu1otH5BY&;ab_channel=DefenseFlashNews
#Foreign Press Center Briefing #Declaration of the Future of the Internet
Foreign Press Center Briefing on the "Declaration of the Future of the Internet"
DC, UNITED STATES
04.28.2022
Defense Flash News - Apr. 2022
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Foreign Press Center Briefing on the "Declaration of the Future of the Internet."
Film Credits: U.S. Department of State
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CJu1otH5BY&;ab_channel=DefenseFlashNews
#Foreign Press Center Briefing #Declaration of the Future of the Internet
Foreign Press Center Briefing on the "Declaration of the Future of the Internet"
DC, UNITED STATES
04.28.2022
Defense Flash News - Apr. 2022
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLg...
Join this channel to get access to over 45000 contents perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAlZ...
Checkout for more Latest Defense & Technology News Updates.
www.defenseflashnews.com
Foreign Press Center Briefing on the "Declaration of the Future of the Internet."
Film Credits: U.S. Department of State
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