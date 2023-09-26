Odessa Hotel heavily destroyed for Sevastopol revenge

A hotel in Odessa Harbor Area was destroyed and heavily damaged, one of the important demilitarization targets by Russian Aerospace Forces, in revenge for Ukrainian attack on the headquarters of Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. Odessa Hotel, which had been used as a base for Ukrainian Navy and NATO, with armored vehicles parked next to it was removed by drone and missile attacks.
