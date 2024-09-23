BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mike Adams Sermon 057 - Ezekiel Ch 38-39 - The timing and location of Armageddon, and the great COSMIC IMPACT that levels Israel, Lebanon and Syria
Abundance Church
Abundance Church
518 views • 7 months ago

To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/



- Ezekiel 38-39: Introduction and Context (0:00)

- Ezekiel 38: Reading and Interpretation (3:19)

- Ezekiel 38: Continued Prophecy and Current Events (7:17)

- Ezekiel 39: The Great Sacrifice and Comet Impact (9:47)

- Gog and Magog: Historical and Geographical Context (20:18)

- Ezekiel 39: Post-Battle Scenario and Israel's Restoration (25:16)

- The Battle of Armageddon and Mount Hermon (42:18)

- The Wine Press of the Wrath of God (47:39)

- The Sixth Seal and the Comet Impact (52:13)

- The Final Battle and the End of the Tribulation (1:00:05)

- The Nature of Mankind and the Future of Earth (1:00:27)



For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


mike adams, god, verse, israel, earth, hrr, land, special report, place, nations, impact, ezekiel, mountains, battle, sermon, armageddon, great, comet, vial, gog, magog, mount hermon, plunder, brighteon broadcast news
