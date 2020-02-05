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Take a Last Look at the State of the World | League of Light | Nine's Path Pleiadian Transmission
Nine's Path
Nine's Path
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41 views • February 05, 2020
"As the great wave of change shifts the very foundations of all you know about how the world has been, so do you see the true nature of humanity break free from the imposed bondage and limitations that have kept you all for so long trapped in a false sense of how things can be. All that changes now. The façade is falling, along with the structures that had held it in place."

Borgareil speaks as a learned and trusted keeper of planetary history in service to the League of Light. Her role now is to help prepare the people of this world for certain inevitabilities requiring heightened awareness. To this end, she offers her words that we may contemplate our next choices, as history comes to its next point of revelation.

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Read the original written transmission on Nine's Path: https://ninespath.com

Visit Nine's Path to discover more about the League of Light, their books and other transmissions, Pleiadian wisdom, and the presence of an expanded humanity with us now. https://ninespath.com

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Music credit: "Emerge In Love" by Alex Beroza, feat. SackJo22 and Magic Moon, CC license 3.0 http://ccmixter.org/files/AlexBeroza/30239
Keywords
alienchannelingspiritualityextraterrestrialdivinitypleiadiannines pathspiritual transmission
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