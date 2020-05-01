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Immune Boosting Tips - Safely Removing Toxins
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34 views • May 01, 2020
Immune boosting tips - Your body is always working to protect you. Toxins constantly invade our world, now more than ever the importance of not only reducing our toxic load but helping our bodies rid them is critical. When we have an overload of toxins, the body has to work harder at that protection which in turn can affect the immune system.
So let’s cover one simple thing you can do to support your immune system while reducing the toxic load within your body.
Lemon is a powerful plant to have in your toolbox. The cleansing properties are magnificent. And it has hundreds of uses within the home as well.
Daily gentle cleansing can be a very effective way to boost your immunity.
The tips I share here are simple, safe, and effective!
Challenge - incorporate 1-2 drops of dōTERRA lemon oil upon waking into a large glass of water (preferably warm) and consume before anything else.
A few benefits:
•Supports liver function
•Helps pull toxins out of the body
•Balances ph
•Supports healthy circulation
•Helps with congestion
•Has antioxidant & anti inflammatory agents
•Helps to decrease stress (liquid sunshine)
•Great addition to many home uses
•Is cleansing when diffused in the home
Will you accept this challenge? Now is the perfect time.💛
Are you ready to take charge of your health and wellness? Now is certainly a great time to do it! We will do this together. I will provide education and support and welcome you into my oily world where we help each other thrive! You will also get a 30 minute wellness call with me for free so we can dial in on your goals.
Just email me at: [email protected] with any questions.
Go to www.mydoterra.com/withmelissa to get started today! Then email me to set up your free wellness call!
Connect on Social:
Instagram: The_Essential_Oilista
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theessentialoilista
Thank you for watching!
I hope this information helps you.
So much love to you all.
Melissa
So let’s cover one simple thing you can do to support your immune system while reducing the toxic load within your body.
Lemon is a powerful plant to have in your toolbox. The cleansing properties are magnificent. And it has hundreds of uses within the home as well.
Daily gentle cleansing can be a very effective way to boost your immunity.
The tips I share here are simple, safe, and effective!
Challenge - incorporate 1-2 drops of dōTERRA lemon oil upon waking into a large glass of water (preferably warm) and consume before anything else.
A few benefits:
•Supports liver function
•Helps pull toxins out of the body
•Balances ph
•Supports healthy circulation
•Helps with congestion
•Has antioxidant & anti inflammatory agents
•Helps to decrease stress (liquid sunshine)
•Great addition to many home uses
•Is cleansing when diffused in the home
Will you accept this challenge? Now is the perfect time.💛
Are you ready to take charge of your health and wellness? Now is certainly a great time to do it! We will do this together. I will provide education and support and welcome you into my oily world where we help each other thrive! You will also get a 30 minute wellness call with me for free so we can dial in on your goals.
Just email me at: [email protected] with any questions.
Go to www.mydoterra.com/withmelissa to get started today! Then email me to set up your free wellness call!
Connect on Social:
Instagram: The_Essential_Oilista
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theessentialoilista
Thank you for watching!
I hope this information helps you.
So much love to you all.
Melissa
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