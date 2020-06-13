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Safety above all things is not a Christian virtue
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7 views • June 13, 2020
The Christian world view never equates the good life with self-preservation and excessive risk aversion. Obviously, in the face of a real threat, we have to respond with prudence and respect the gift of life but, on the other hand, the accomplishment of the good requires a certain inevitable risk taking.
We would have no Christianity if those living under persecution, from the first centuries until now, put their own health and safety before preaching the Gospel.
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We would have no Christianity if those living under persecution, from the first centuries until now, put their own health and safety before preaching the Gospel.
--- --- --- ---
Help my work:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/angelobottone
Subscribestar https://www.subscribestar.com/angelobottone
Follow me:
Twitter https://twitter.com/angelo_bottone
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Angelo-Bottone-381889978902555/
Gab https://www.gab.com/angelobottone
Mastodon https://qoto.org/@angelobottone
Minds https://www.minds.com/AngeloBottone/
Parler https://www.parler.com/profile/AngeloBottone
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