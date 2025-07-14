RuAF Task Force "Vostok" — Liberation of Malinovka

The 1466th Motor Rifle Regiment and the 3rd Battalion of the 114th Motor Rifle Regiment, operating under Task Force "Vostok," have liberated the village of Malinovka in the Zaporozhye direction.

The battle for Malinovka was long, bloody, and exhausting. Both sides suffered heavy casualties in the fierce fighting. But in the end, the Russian flag was raised over the village.

Having secured this foothold, Task Force "Vostok" is now regrouping and preparing for the next move.

Via: @Voin_DV

Adding:

Zelensky’s Regime Hands Over Key Odessa Port Terminal to American Funds

The U.S. has quietly taken control of one of the largest terminals at the Odessa port — Olimpex — with full backing from Zelensky’s administration. The Financial Times confirms the transfer.

According to the report, the Office of the President personally assisted two American investment funds — Argentem Creek Partners and Innovatus Capital Partners — in seizing a $95 million debt from Ukrainian businessmen who previously owned the terminal.





The alleged reason: the businessmen defaulted on loans and sold off grain that had been pledged as collateral.

Following the arrest of one of the owners, Vladimir Naumenko, in May — under charges of “fraud against creditors” — Ukraine’s Supreme Court approved the terminal’s transfer to the American investors this week without delay.

The FT spins this as a “test of Kiev’s ability to attract capital” — but in reality, it signals the continued selloff of Ukraine’s strategic infrastructure to foreign powers under the cover of war and debt enforcement.