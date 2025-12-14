2025-12-14 winter storm - preparedness, winter gear talk





~ebay sells used things and sometimes that is a good place, there are used equipment sites also, sierra trading post if that is still around, imersion research for the fleece (or, just make sure the fleece is wind proof...email, ask), mountain hardware is one of my favorite brands, and I really like Rab. Western mountaineering is the pinnacle for the best, and I would not skimp out on the sleeping bag that is the one thing you must crawl into at night to keep you alive. Yeah, I know it is ridiculous, but... always go with the the goretex windproof type sleeping bags, they work so so much better! Mountain hardwear dome perigon or something like that works great and fits xl heads. Mountain hardwear gloves actually work for xl hands too, when many other brands won't fit. Source goretex pro gear from any site you can find in your size at a discount; about $250 each or less would be a descent price. This is lifetime gear, so don't buy stuff that doesn't really work. Under armor cold and heat gear works great, aids recovery. Katoola spikey things work great. Bolle googles...just don't pay the high prices for them. I gathered this gear over the last decade, but I'm glad I have what I need for just about any circumstance that would pop up. You should be at least mildly prepared. Don't be the person who gets in their car/truck that you do not maintenance on, with just a light coat, drive somewhere when its aweful...at the whim of any breakdown, accident, etc...who can't even keep themselves warm enough to walk somewhere. Headlamp...black diamond storm...waterproof submersible....eneloop aaa batteries and charger...amazon it. Always where a knife on you. Hopefully this helped someone. Praise God.



