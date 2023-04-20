Russian Forces Shocked! Polish PT-91 Twardy Tanks Have Arrived In Ukraine

US Military News
Apr 19, 2023
Any delivery of Twardy tanks to Ukraine, no matter how small the number, should significantly increase its capabilities. Compared to any Western tank, these tanks would also be simpler to maintain and train personnel to operate.
PT-91 Twardy is, without a doubt, another very interesting and unique fusion of Soviet and Western technology in tank construction. Although in many respects it resembles, in terms of specifications, the Russian variant of the T-72B3, it must be admitted that this tank has much better characteristics. Apart from the good knowledge of this type of tank by the Ukrainian tankmen, it must be noted that this tank will not have major problems on the terrain outside the roads on the Ukrainian battlefield.
There is no doubt that PT-91 Twardy tank will represent a real challenge for the Russian forces, while at the same time, it will be an exceptional reinforcement for the Ukrainian armored forces.
Courtesy:
nato
us dod
Republic of Poland
Thank you, hopefully useful!
Support us:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitary...
SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy
For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WoiM9FvG33M
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.