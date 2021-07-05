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GLOBAL COALITION FOR DIGITAL SAFETY: WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM'S NEW FASCIST INTERNET CENSORSHIP GROUP
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80 views • July 05, 2021
Joanie of Arc: Disturbing to say the least. Another scary thought is are they moving forward now based on the people’s compliance thus far? This is what the go along to get along indifference brings folks. Peace and joy in the hearts
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