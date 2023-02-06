27 Mystical Stanzas Dictated by an Angel to Fr Oliveira! Veiled Words Outline Tribulation Events!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Feb 5, 2023
Information given to Father Oliveira about the fight against the evil one within the Church!
Stanza 1: O prophet, read the signs of the times
And transcribe in veiled words
For only those destined for the discernment of spirits will understand their meaning and force.
Father Oliveira, a parish priest from Rio Grande Do Sul, in Brazil, with a very low profile, who has been receiving visions of heaven for years, has received a message from an angel, which seems to be related to the interior of the Church.
Here are the translated prophecies of Fr Oliveira:https://casorosendi.com/2022/11/06/vi...
📖End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW
(more links at source site)
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpL0k4oyfKQ
