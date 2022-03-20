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The Thief on the Cross and Baptism
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30 views • March 20, 2022
What about the thief on the cross and those who aren't baptized? Are they saved? When we're baptized into Jesus we die with him that we also take up his life within us. Hear my thoughts as I share with others in this video!
Some references:
Matthew 1: 21
Hebrews 10: 4
I can be reached on my website: timothywilson.org or email me: [email protected]
If you're not in Southern California, you might find a recommended contact person near you on TLRmap.com or reach out and we'll make sure you get connected to others who love Jesus near you!
Some references:
Matthew 1: 21
Hebrews 10: 4
I can be reached on my website: timothywilson.org or email me: [email protected]
If you're not in Southern California, you might find a recommended contact person near you on TLRmap.com or reach out and we'll make sure you get connected to others who love Jesus near you!
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