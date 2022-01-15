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How Will The Canadian Government Handle The Loss of 900+ Canadian Armed Forces Members?
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83 views • January 15, 2022
Canada in for ‘intense’ weeks of Omicron infections, hospitalization surges: data
https://archive.is/N3vyU#selection-5889.13-5889.126
Ontario reports 3,814 patients with COVID in hospital, 527 in ICUs
https://archive.is/qvvaW#selection-4641.0-4645.1
Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table
https://covid19-sciencetable.ca/ontario-dashboard/
Hospitalizations
https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data/hospitalizations
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates
https://www.lhsc.on.ca/coronavirus
Over 900 unvaccinated members of CAF to face formal proceedings
https://archive.is/vp493
Provinces sacked almost 10,000 health care workers over vaccine mandates
https://archive.is/IyAIO
So far, over 26,000 healthcare workers face discipline or firing for being unvaccinated
https://archive.is/AqHJX
Ontario will deploy internationally educated nurses to hospitals dealing with staffing shortages
https://archive.is/17UTu
Hospitals overwhelmed by surge of flu cases
https://archive.is/ah7Bq
Hospitals overwhelmed by flu and norovirus patients
https://archive.is/NQlFS
Ontario ERs 'overwhelmed' as flu hits harder than usual
https://archive.is/EKw3V
Capacity of Ontario hospitals being stretched
https://archive.is/30w5l
Ontario’s major hospitals operating over capacity, documents reveal
https://archive.is/dSHMD
Surge in patients forces Ontario hospitals to put beds in ‘unconventional spaces’
https://archive.is/HeDlE
Hospitals say spike in flu cases across GTA leading to ‘dangerous’ overcrowding
https://archive.is/0Je23
Years of restraint straining Ontario's hospital system: report
https://archive.is/5lVao
theDTrain on social media:
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Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
https://archive.is/N3vyU#selection-5889.13-5889.126
Ontario reports 3,814 patients with COVID in hospital, 527 in ICUs
https://archive.is/qvvaW#selection-4641.0-4645.1
Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table
https://covid19-sciencetable.ca/ontario-dashboard/
Hospitalizations
https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data/hospitalizations
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates
https://www.lhsc.on.ca/coronavirus
Over 900 unvaccinated members of CAF to face formal proceedings
https://archive.is/vp493
Provinces sacked almost 10,000 health care workers over vaccine mandates
https://archive.is/IyAIO
So far, over 26,000 healthcare workers face discipline or firing for being unvaccinated
https://archive.is/AqHJX
Ontario will deploy internationally educated nurses to hospitals dealing with staffing shortages
https://archive.is/17UTu
Hospitals overwhelmed by surge of flu cases
https://archive.is/ah7Bq
Hospitals overwhelmed by flu and norovirus patients
https://archive.is/NQlFS
Ontario ERs 'overwhelmed' as flu hits harder than usual
https://archive.is/EKw3V
Capacity of Ontario hospitals being stretched
https://archive.is/30w5l
Ontario’s major hospitals operating over capacity, documents reveal
https://archive.is/dSHMD
Surge in patients forces Ontario hospitals to put beds in ‘unconventional spaces’
https://archive.is/HeDlE
Hospitals say spike in flu cases across GTA leading to ‘dangerous’ overcrowding
https://archive.is/0Je23
Years of restraint straining Ontario's hospital system: report
https://archive.is/5lVao
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
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