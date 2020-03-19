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Pathetic Stephen Colbert Reduced To Sitting In His Backyard, Criticizing Trump With No Audience
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85 views • March 19, 2020
by Mike LaChance March 19, 2020
Stephen Colbert is unable to let go of his Trump Derangement Syndrome, even as America faces an unprecedented crisis.
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/pathetic-stephen-colbert-reduced-to-sitting-in-his-backyard-criticizing-trump-with-no-audience-video/
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Stephen Colbert is unable to let go of his Trump Derangement Syndrome, even as America faces an unprecedented crisis.
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/pathetic-stephen-colbert-reduced-to-sitting-in-his-backyard-criticizing-trump-with-no-audience-video/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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