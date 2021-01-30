EP 2300-6PM TRUMP IMPEACHMENT CASE COLLAPSING - DEMS LOOK BUFFOONISH

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FRIDAY - JANUARY 29, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://youtu.be/S06UaglaX_A
As Senate Democrats mull their options for convicting or censuring Trump and banning him from future public office for allegedly inciting insurrection, experts said their incitement case against him was dealt a severe blow this week when federal prosecutors charged three men in the Capitol attack, alleging their communication and coordination dated back to November. For speech to meet the threshold of incitement, a speaker must, first, indicate a desire for violence and, second, demonstrate a capability or reasonable indication of capability to carry out the violence, according to Kevin Brock, former assistant director of intelligence for the FBI https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16769
SPECIAL GUEST: Bevelyn Beatty was born in New York—but raised in Charlotte, North Carolina. Although her father was a Muslim, she always knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior. As she puts it, “I have been saved my whole life.” However, she moved by sight—not by faith. After leaving for college she backslid from church, and ultimately God. She candidly shares, “My life had dealt me a hard hand of cards, and rather than trusting in the Lord and giving my struggles to Him, I played my hand.” This decision landed her in jail where she decided she would never go back to a life of sin upon being released. Her life is a testament to the power of God. She’s been ministering for the past 3 years with At The Well Ministries where she is president and a co-founder. https://atwellministries.org/real-woman-empowerment/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1KMp27GY6L9Nqfi21P3ogw
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