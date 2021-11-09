Dr. Jane Ruby: 'Rona Hysteria (Part 1)

COVID is the biggest nothing-burger in the history of hysteria.

Dems blocked access to HCQ.

There are flu viruses — but no one has isolated this virus. It did not occur naturally.

This was a computer-generated, chimeric “Frankenstein” molecule.

It is toxic and synthetic.

We produce natural immunity to coronaviruses.

The jab/vax is not a vaccine; it’s a bio-weapon.





The full hour-long interview is linked below.





The Right Side With Doug Billings | 8 November 2021

https://www.bek.news/therightside/2021-11-08/

