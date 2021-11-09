Dr. Jane Ruby: 'Rona Hysteria (Part 1)

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COVID is the biggest nothing-burger in the history of hysteria.
Dems blocked access to HCQ.
There are flu viruses — but no one has isolated this virus. It did not occur naturally.
This was a computer-generated, chimeric “Frankenstein” molecule.
It is toxic and synthetic.
We produce natural immunity to coronaviruses.
The jab/vax is not a vaccine; it’s a bio-weapon.
The full hour-long interview is linked below.
The Right Side With Doug Billings | 8 November 2021