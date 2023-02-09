Create New Account
THE NON-CONFORMING CONSERVATIVE
Rules_For_Rationals
Published 16 hours ago

When Steven Crowder attacked The Daily Wire, Jordan Peterson tweeted out his support, then he deleted his tweet.
No matter how rich you get JP, you'll always be on a plantation. Boy did you pick the right time in history to be a spoiled, frightened, weak little girl.

trumpeducationgovernmentglobalismconservatismuniparty

