SURVIVAL! Wild cattails for a quick nutritious food

Broad-leaf cattails (Typha latifolia) are found in wet areas throughout North America. They have tons of uses and here is an easy way to eat one of the edible parts of this most useful plant. Besides being tasty they are very nutritious too.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.