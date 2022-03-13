Your fiery trial 3-13-22

For everyone walking with God and going through hardship right now, I wanted to give you some encouragement. I know what you are going through. and I've been there before and I know how tough its getting while it feels like the walls are closing in. All of us are dealing with a fiery trial right now. I just want you to know, that God sees everything that is happening and nothing is out of the ordinary. These trials and this trial are tests and a refinement for you. Keep hanging in there and drawing closer to God. Time is just about up and very soon it will be over. Hang in there and God bless!