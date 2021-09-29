BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WOMAN SAVED BY IVERMECTIN EXPOSES DRUG SUPPRESSION
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
110 views • September 29, 2021
Kimberly Fletcher of https://momsforamerica.us joins The Alex Jones Show to break down her harrowing story of fighting through medical industry suppression of life saving drugs during a supposed pandemic to successfully treat herself with Ivermectin. Source: Banned Video
More videos you might like to see:
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/

Karma - Professor says damn the unvaccinated. Dies 12 days after her third shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4W1Aj93FxV6K/

VACCINE UTOPIA: EXTERMINATION BEYOND IMAGINATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m2DjKDduyAoA/

ABORTION CLINIC STAFFER SAYS SHE WILL DROWN A BABY WHO SURVIVES ABORTION IN A JAR OF SOLUTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VGSjOSPGT3Pn/

The vaccinated pandemic baby. Genetically Modified Humans. Quite different. Look at the eyes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVRrnds8tglp/

Black Eyed Kids, Transhumanism, Gates & Epstein Baby Ranch, Pandemic Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VKIfwruLUus/

4th grade level school book about touching and sucking each others D*cks. Yes in schools.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/75q5WF3OZaf0/

The Cell Phone Zombies. They just cant put down that phone and pay attention to what they are doing.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6YbFMbHMWPbW/

Genocide of Seniors Continues as FDA and CDC Recommend 3rd Booster Shot - Thousands Already DEAD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OkzdKoY2HSLO/

The Coming Satanic Age is Here
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sx02lOxYIx9c/

Warning: Graphic Video of A Masonic Ritual Child Sacrifice Taken Around 1900.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ymYeS5VDMGMo/

World Martial Arts Champion 4 operations, 10 weeks in the hospital, loses his leg to the clot shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wh9BYVNGBO6T/

DOCTOR’S FACE, TONGUE AND CHEST ON FIRE 10 MONTHS AFTER PFIZER POISON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RLY8AZgHqqOA/

Customer refuses to pay contractor for his work, Contractor solves problem with a sledge hammer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lqd4cHMbyT3Z/

I am the man who EUTHANIZED PEOPLE with Covid19 Protocols. I quit. His testimony (EPIC)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WtbQl2Zue51g/

She WAS pro vaccine and made fun of people who were having adverse reactions...KARMA https://www.bitchute.com/video/PFsE1mCPGjeL/

A comparison. Parents need to wake up. Your child. Your child on the covid vaccine. Questions? https://www.bitchute.com/video/fqD9Z3TQkFOv/

How to Save Your Loved One from COVID "Fauci Protocol" at the Hospital
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7t0UmlOFy8U/

HEADS UP! Hospital Security Guard reports major mistreatment, refused treatment of patients
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X3TLlKXpA5LL/

THEY WANT TO TORTURE AND MURDER - ZOMBIFICATION OF THE VACCINATED? - A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BXuwXArj3iTP/

Dignitaries World Leaders CEO's and Politicians attended this ceremony. Here are the deleted scenes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QSHPturJmjLh/

The Alien Deception...Will this be the final card they play in this game?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X94cQ7Dq8NMJ/

Texas Nurse drops truth bomb - Doctors and Nurses are dying from the clot shot - scary stuff! https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzRf9i2HOboP/

Nurse Whistleblower Upset that Her Doctor and Nurse Colleagues Want Unvaccinated People to Die https://www.bitchute.com/video/EiMgoHXspxMC/

Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in law https://www.bitchute.com/video/igyi676PAgUl/
Keywords
vaccinesnwodepopulationcovidivermectingreat reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Residential Power-Line EMF Exposure to Childhood CNS Tumors

Study Links Residential Power-Line EMF Exposure to Childhood CNS Tumors

Morgan S. Verity
Milk, Yogurt, Carbohydrate Drink or Water: Study Compares Post-Workout Inflammatory Response

Milk, Yogurt, Carbohydrate Drink or Water: Study Compares Post-Workout Inflammatory Response

Patrick Lewis
Cacao&#8217;s Potential Benefits Examined as Researchers Note Limited Evidence

Cacao’s Potential Benefits Examined as Researchers Note Limited Evidence

Coco Somers
Meta-Analysis Links Each Additional 100 g of Ultraprocessed Food to Higher Chronic Disease Risk

Meta-Analysis Links Each Additional 100 g of Ultraprocessed Food to Higher Chronic Disease Risk

Douglas Harrington
Review Finds Short &#8220;Exercise Snacks&#8221; May Improve Some Fitness Markers, but Not Strength

Review Finds Short “Exercise Snacks” May Improve Some Fitness Markers, but Not Strength

Petra Stone
5 Vegetables high in calcium for stronger bones

5 Vegetables high in calcium for stronger bones

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy