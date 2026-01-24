Don't Give into Demons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don’t give in an inch
Music by Send Rain
In todays Church “Compromise” is the central theme. Let’s not offend anyone or they might not come back?
Compromise = an agreement or a settlement of a dispute that is reached by each side making concessions.
Jude 1;3 Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you of the common salvation, it was needful for me to write unto you, and exhort you that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints.
If You don’t preach about my pet sin, I’ll continue to come to your church?
We have made so many concessions in many church’s the word sin is never spoken, everyone leaves feeling good?
Eph: 6:14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; 15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;