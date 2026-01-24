Don't Give into Demons

Don’t give in an inch

Music by Send Rain

In todays Church “Compromise” is the central theme. Let’s not offend anyone or they might not come back?





Compromise = an agreement or a settlement of a dispute that is reached by each side making concessions.





Jude 1;3 Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you of the common salvation, it was needful for me to write unto you, and exhort you that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints.





If You don’t preach about my pet sin, I’ll continue to come to your church?





We have made so many concessions in many church’s the word sin is never spoken, everyone leaves feeling good?





Eph: 6:14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; 15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;



