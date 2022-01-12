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Prof. Arne Burkhardt MD: "COVID-19 "vaccines" can induce self-destruction " -- Autopsies!
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39 views • January 12, 2022
Video Source --> https://tube.doctors4covidethics.org/videos/watch/b237df24-f3ab-49c9-996d-51ba6555cf2a
On December 10, 2021, Doctors for Covid Ethics and UK Column held a symposium where the highly claimed international speakers and experts brought the essential information on science, medicine, propaganda, and law.
https://doctors4covidethics.org/replay-gold-standard-covid-science-in-practice-interdisciplinary-symposium-ii-december-10-2021/
Prof. Arne Burkhardt MD is a German pathologist, researcher. He looks back on many years of teaching experience at the Universities of Hamburg, Bern and Tübingen as well as visiting professorships/study visits in Japan (Nihon University), USA (Brookhaven National Institute), Korea, Sweden, Malaysia and Turkey. He headed the Institute of Pathology in Reutlingen for 18 years, after which he worked as a practicing pathologist. Prof. Burkhardt has published over 150 articles in journals and as contributions to handbooks. He has also certified pathological institutes.
On December 10, 2021, Doctors for Covid Ethics and UK Column held a symposium where the highly claimed international speakers and experts brought the essential information on science, medicine, propaganda, and law.
https://doctors4covidethics.org/replay-gold-standard-covid-science-in-practice-interdisciplinary-symposium-ii-december-10-2021/
Prof. Arne Burkhardt MD is a German pathologist, researcher. He looks back on many years of teaching experience at the Universities of Hamburg, Bern and Tübingen as well as visiting professorships/study visits in Japan (Nihon University), USA (Brookhaven National Institute), Korea, Sweden, Malaysia and Turkey. He headed the Institute of Pathology in Reutlingen for 18 years, after which he worked as a practicing pathologist. Prof. Burkhardt has published over 150 articles in journals and as contributions to handbooks. He has also certified pathological institutes.
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