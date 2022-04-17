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Since 2020 The Government has promoted the experimental Jab 💉💉💉on Radio, TV and other media channels using 100% tax Rebates
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80 views • April 17, 2022
Now that everyone is starting to wake up the government is still persisting with their narrative for everyone to get jabbed. Needs to be STOPPED NOW!!!!
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