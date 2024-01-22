The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 320 - To and Fro!

In this video i want to talk about the dynamics of human populations moving and traveling and WHAT we see going on at this present time and HOW it relates to the scriptures. The Jesuit Vatican Cabal have destabilized the nations to such a degree economically and medically that people are fleeing everywhere. They’re running in all directions. People SEE their HEALTH and FINANCES and FUTURES crashing to the floor so they’re going to do whatever it takes to PRESERVE them. What do they all want? They want to SAVE their LIVES and their STUFF! The very thing Jesus warned us NOT TO DO, everyone is doing. People want the BRIGHT and HAPPY FUTURE that the Jesuit Vatican culture falsely promised them all their lives and they want it NOW in this LIFE! They SAW the GOOD LIFE other people were ENJOYING on TV and on the internet and they WANT IT! They were told that if they STUDIED HARDER or WORKED HARDER or INVESTED SMARTER that they DESERVED a trouble free life with plenty of money and houses and an easy retirement.





