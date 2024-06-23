TP Action - The People's Convention Media Row in Detroit, MI | Ep. 23









Turning Point Action - The People's Convention in Detroit, Michigan





Welcome to our latest episode, where we dive into the recent Turning Point Action—The People's Convention held in Detroit, Michigan! This was not your typical rally or conference; it was a solutions-based event to safeguard the upcoming election from adversaries who threaten to destroy America!





Day one, part one guests:





04:30: Mike Lindell, Inventor and CEO of My Pillow and Frank Speech

22:05 Heidi Scheer

28:38: Justin Barclay

Focus on Michigan:





Michigan, a key swing state, received the spotlight it deserves for the 2024 election. The People's Convention was all about ensuring Michigan receives the attention and focus needed to make a significant impact.





Highlights of The People's Convention:





Attendees were trained on critically important grassroots activism. Here are some of the key training sessions:





✅ Ballot Chasing: Attendees learned effective strategies to ensure every vote is counted.





✅ Effective Door Knocking: Insights were shared on mastering the art of connecting with voters face-to-face.





✅ Understanding the Voter Data: Participants learned about voter behavior and preferences.





✅ Winning Messaging on Key Issues: Experts provided tips on crafting messages that resonate with voters.





✅ Issue Polling & What Matters Most to MI Voters: Discoveries were made about the issues that matter most to Michigan voters.





Takeaways:





This convention was a game-changer, equipping attendees with the knowledge and skills to protect the election and ensure a victory for shared values.





Additional Info:





Tune in to hear more about the powerful moments, key insights, and the overall impact of The People's Convention. Together, we can make a difference and safeguard our future.





Day one, part two of TP Action- The People's Convention in Detroit, MI.

Our media booth was next to the large Real America's Voice media setup, which overrode my noise-canceling lapel mics. I did my best to clarify the audio, so please extend grace with this unforeseen audio issue. These things happen on the road!





