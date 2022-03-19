Time for Payback: Vaxx Injured sues the Biden Admin for Mass Damages

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Health Freedom Defense Fund founder Leslie Manookian discusses the dozens of lawsuits being waged against the Biden junta and jurisdictions in Idaho to hold the doctor demons accountable for mask and injection injuries from the bioweapon and the subsequent lockdowns.
Leslie also details the hypocrisy and damage being caused by the pressure to mandate emergency authorized medical products, i.e., the Covid vaccines, in direct conflict with 21 US Code, 360bbb-3.
Check out Leslie’s work below:
http://healthfreedomdefense.org/
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