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Antique Pocket Percussion Pistol - Restoration
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5 views • September 21, 2019
This is a really fun one :) I good friend asked me if I can restore his pocket Pistol from 19th century :) It was really must in old times I think...
Anyway for those PawnStars specialist :) it's not valuable artefact .. u can get one on any flea market for around 30 to 90 $ :)
Please let me know it the comments bellow if u like it and what do u want me to do next :)
Anyway for those PawnStars specialist :) it's not valuable artefact .. u can get one on any flea market for around 30 to 90 $ :)
Please let me know it the comments bellow if u like it and what do u want me to do next :)
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