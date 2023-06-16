Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MERRITT MEDICAL HOUR: DR. LEE MERRITT - DR. CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP
200 views
channel image
Laska in the Great White North
Published Yesterday |

6/14/2023 Merritt Medical Hour: Dr. Lee Merritt ft. Dr. Christiane Northrup

Mention: Dr. Stephen Greer.

Dr. Christiane Northrup:

Copper coil around a quartz crystal place it in water it makes the water pure. Were electrical beings.‘

‘Resonate at a higher frequency where you are not with the demons not with the devil get emfs out of your life.‘

‘Get off the medical train as well. ‘

Dr. Merritt:

There is too much evidence to my mind to discount what we’re seeing, and now the stuff that Steven Greer has brought up, I don’t think that is all psyop.

Dr. Stephen M. Greer

Hidden Truth Forbidden Knowledge.

It is time for you to know.

Zero point energy.

Disclosure.


Keywords
disclosurehidden truthzero point energybloodlinesgreermerrittnorthrupmedical hour

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket