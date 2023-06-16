MERRITT MEDICAL HOUR: DR. LEE MERRITT - DR. CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP

6/14/2023 Merritt Medical Hour: Dr. Lee Merritt ft. Dr. Christiane Northrup
Mention: Dr. Stephen Greer.
Dr. Christiane Northrup:
Copper coil around a quartz crystal place it in water it makes the water pure. Were electrical beings.‘
‘Resonate at a higher frequency where you are not with the demons not with the devil get emfs out of your life.‘
‘Get off the medical train as well. ‘
Dr. Merritt:
There is too much evidence to my mind to discount what we’re seeing, and now the stuff that Steven Greer has brought up, I don’t think that is all psyop.
Dr. Stephen M. Greer
Hidden Truth Forbidden Knowledge.
It is time for you to know.
Zero point energy.
Disclosure.
