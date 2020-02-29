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USA To Close Borders?*Nostradamus Prophecy Fulfilled?Did MABUS Just Die?New Cases Of Unknown Origin*
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34 views • February 29, 2020
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Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
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https://twitter.com/EpochTimesChina
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https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ERD/Pages/Oregon-First-Presumptive-Case-Novel-Coronavirus.aspx
https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2020/02/coronavirus-appears-in-oregon.html
https://londonlovesbusiness.com/coronavirus-outbreak-at-nursery-school-with-four-children-infected/
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/reports-claim-palestinian-president-dead
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https://www.crystalinks.com/quatrainscentury2.html
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https://twitter.com/TuCaoFakeNews/status/1233750629383696385
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-expands-travel-restrictions-amid-coronavirus-threat/ar-BB10z5mB
https://fortune.com/2020/02/27/coronavirus-travel-ban-italy-south-korea/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/425m-in-world-bank-catastrophe-bonds-set-to-default-if-coronavirus-declared-a-pandemic-by-june
https://www.rt.com/usa/482028-first-us-coronavirus-death-reported/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/fda-announces-plan-speed-coronavirus-testing-south-korea-reports-huge-jump-new-cases
https://www.rt.com/news/482017-france-bans-mass-gatherings-coronavirus/
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/irans-official-covid-19-infected-rises-nearly-600-us-slightly-eases-sanctions
https://twitter.com/EpochTimesChina
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/disease-x-feared-hit-ethiopia-21601531
https://www.foxnews.com/health/what-is-disease-x
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/number-coronavirus-cases-unknown-source-growing-u-s-n1145781
https://www.journalposts.com/usa-is-pulling-nukes-out-of-turkey/
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/i-knew-my-number-was-american-coronavirus-patient-speaks-out
https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd
https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-army/2020/02/26/as-soldiers-arrive-for-defender-2020-european-infrastructure-will-be-tested/
https://ibb.co/mCCXWMg
https://nextstrain.org/ncov
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2020-02-29/ecuador-confirms-its-first-case-of-new-coronavirus
https://twitter.com/lookner/status/1233583665994772481
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ERD/Pages/Oregon-First-Presumptive-Case-Novel-Coronavirus.aspx
https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2020/02/coronavirus-appears-in-oregon.html
https://londonlovesbusiness.com/coronavirus-outbreak-at-nursery-school-with-four-children-infected/
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/reports-claim-palestinian-president-dead
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/iran-president-and-key-parliament-member-infected-with-covid-19
https://www.crystalinks.com/quatrainscentury2.html
https://www.universetoday.com/145036/comet-y4-atlas-in-outburst-first-good-comet-for-2020/
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1233840842323918848
https://www.hln.be/?referer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage4239933%2Fpg4411
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://twitter.com/jodigraphics15/status/1233829834213773312
https://twitter.com/RandPaul
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1233857170304897031
https://twitter.com/Laurie_Garrett
https://twitter.com/sherifink/status/1233847703123234823?s=12
https://wwmt.com/news/local/fort-custer-national-guard-training-center-prepares-for-coronavirus-patients
https://mobile.twitter.com/AlinejadMasih/status/1233783635007954949
https://twitter.com/scottgonyea/status/1233833067766116352
https://www.ncsl.org/research/health/state-quarantine-and-isolation-statutes.aspx
https://twitter.com/TuCaoFakeNews/status/1233750629383696385
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