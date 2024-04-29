Evil Causes Cancer 🔬 Interview with Mark Sloan

Mark Sloan is a man on a mission and the author of several very eye-opening books about cancer, metabolism, Biohacking, and alternative health. His obsessive research is a dissection of one of the darker truths about modernity - that evil is at the root of the cancer epidemic that threatens your life and your loved ones.
We discuss...
5:16 Mark’s cancer story
14:45 The Surgery sham
18:32 My family’s cancer story
22:37 Chronic Injury causes cancer
28:04 Non-Intervention is the Cure
32:47 Are alternative cancer treatments BS?
Book: How to Starve Cancer ...without starving yourself https://amzn.to/37v9VEt
35:08 Mammograms cause breast cancer
41:27 The Prostate Cancer scam
48:38 A crucial question to ask your doctor
51:12 Why evil thrives in the “healthcare” industry
Documentary: Burzynski: The Cancer Cure Cover Up https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lvvh1PErwYc
1:09:36 What to do If you’re diagnosed with cancer
1:16:54 Sodium Bicarbonate cancer treatment
1:18:27 C60 Fullerenes as a Cancer treatment https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/232-carbon-60#Anti-Cancer
1:22:40 Does Nicotine cause Cancer?
We were going to do this as a Livecast and take listener questions about cancer, unfortunately, it didn’t work so if you have questions Mark can be contacted at EndAllDisease.com.
