Truck Driver, Shows Pallets Full of Baby Formula Being - Deliberately Destroyed? - 081022

Over the past few months, the United States has suffered an ALLEGED "shortage" of Baby Formula, with stores being told that plant shut downs were the cause. Turns out, the "shortage" was deliberately and artificially created by the intentional destruction of baby formula!

The video below, from a truck driver, shows pallets full of Baby Formula being deliberately destroyed.

Another video about this:

I noticed a reply on 'Off Grid Desert Farming' on YT. Here is his video about this. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lu9salZ43vI&ab_channel=OffGridDesertFarmingwithPaul%26Adrienne

This is what someone left there as a comment: - I talked to that truck driver yesterday. There's a lot more to the story that she said is very sketchy. Where she picked up, refused to give her a bill of lading, which raised alarm bells from the get go. When she demanded one, they said they've been taking baby formula, 5 to 7 times a day, 41,000 pounds per load, for the last 6 weeks. We estimated that to be between 6 and 9.8 million pounds of formula destroyed